Berlin market attack: Man detained

BERLIN • German police have detained a Tunisian national on suspicion of having ties to Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police last week, prosecutors said.

"The deceased suspect Anis Amri had saved the number of this 40-year-old Tunisian national in his phone. The investigations indicate that he could have been involved in the attack," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody early yesterday after federal police officers searched his home and work premises.

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured on Dec 19, when Amri was believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down people at a Berlin Christmas market.

The 24-year-old went on the run and was the focus of a frantic four-day manhunt before being shot dead by police in Milan after opening fire first.

Sources close to the investigation said yesterday that Amri travelled by bus from the Netherlands to France before heading to Italy.

Surveillance cameras filmed Amri at France's Lyon-Part-Dieu rail station last Thursday.

The Tunisian authorities on Saturday announced they had arrested Amri's nephew and two other men suspected of being members of a "terrorist cell" connected to Amri.

But they made no direct link between the trio and the Berlin market attack.

