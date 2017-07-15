Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt tourists stabbing

BERLIN (Reuters) - German officials said on Saturday (July 15) they had been left "dismayed and furious" by the stabbing of two German women at an Egyptian beach resort, calling it a deliberate attack on foreign tourists.

An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said. "We now have the sad certainty that two German women were killed in the attack in Hurghada," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

"According to what we know, the act was a deliberate attack on foreign tourists - a particularly devious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and furious," she added.