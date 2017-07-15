Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt tourists stabbing

Egyptian military personnel infont of one of two beach resorts where the stabbing attack occured in Hurghada, Egypt, on July 14 2017.
Egyptian military personnel infont of one of two beach resorts where the stabbing attack occured in Hurghada, Egypt, on July 14 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Published
22 min ago

BERLIN (Reuters) - German officials said on Saturday (July 15) they had been left "dismayed and furious" by the stabbing of two German women at an Egyptian beach resort, calling it a deliberate attack on foreign tourists.

An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said. "We now have the sad certainty that two German women were killed in the attack in Hurghada," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

"According to what we know, the act was a deliberate attack on foreign tourists - a particularly devious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and furious," she added.

