Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri pledged allegiance to ISIS in video

CAIRO (AFP) - The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shown pledging allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group in a video released on Friday (Dec 23).

The video, released by ISIS-linked agency Amaq, showed Tunisian Anis Amri, who was killed when he opened fire on Italian police on Friday, pledging allegiance to ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The two-minute, 42-second video showed Amri speaking directly to a camera while standing outdoors wearing a winter coat and earphones.

It was unclear when the video was filmed. It appeared to have been shot in Berlin.

As well as his pledge of allegiance, Amri declared his desire to avenge Muslims killed in air strikes and called for attacks against “Crusaders”.

Amaq had earlier said the man shot dead by Italian police near Milan on Friday carried out the Berlin attack.