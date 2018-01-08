BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie resigns in protest over gender pay gap

(GUARDIAN) - Carrie Gracie, the BBC's China editor, has resigned from the role citing the gender pay gap, the corporation has confirmed.

Gracie, who has worked for the BBC for more than 30 years, quit the post last week but will continue to work for the BBC.

In a letter addressed to the BBC's audience, which was leaked to BuzzFeed, Gracie accused the BBC of a "secretive and illegal pay culture".

She wrote: "With great regret, I have left my post as China editor to speak out publicly on a crisis of trust at the BBC. The BBC belongs to you, the licence fee payer. I believe you have a right to know that it is breaking equality law and resisting pressure for a fair and transparent pay structure."

In July, the BBC ordered a review into pay after facing a backlash when it revealed that only a third of its 96 top earners were women and the top seven were all men.

At the time more than 40 of its highest-profile female presenters, including Clare Balding, Fiona Bruce and Emily Maitlis, publicly called for change.

The review found that on average men were being paid 9.3 per cent more than women at the BBC, and nearly 500 employees may have been getting paid less than colleagues in a similar role because of their gender.

Gracie said that since July's revelations, "patience and goodwill are running out" and the BBC had attempted "a botched solution based on divide and rule".

She wrote: "It has offered some women pay 'revisions' which do not guarantee equality, while locking down other women in a protracted complaints process.

"We have felt trapped. Speaking out carries the risk of disciplinary measures or even dismissal; litigation can destroy careers and be financially ruinous. What's more, the BBC often settles cases out of court and demands non-disclosure agreements, a habit unworthy of an organisation committed to truth, and one which does nothing to resolve the systemic problem." She said it was painful to leave China but she would return to her former post in the TV newsroom, "where I expect to be paid equally".

A BBC spokeswoman said: "Fairness in pay is vital. A significant number of organisations have now published their gender pay figures showing that we are performing considerably better than many and are well below the national average.

"Alongside that, we have already conducted a independent judge-led audit of pay for rank-and-file staff which showed no systemic discrimination against women. A separate report for on-air staff will be published in the not-too-distant future."