Barcelona tourism bounces back after attacks says Spanish minister

Tourists sunbathe on a beach of Barcelona on August 21, 2017 four days after the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks that killed 15 people.
Tourists sunbathe on a beach of Barcelona on August 21, 2017 four days after the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks that killed 15 people.PHOTO: AFP
Published
16 min ago

MADRID (Reuters) - Tourism in Barcelona has bounced back after the militant attacks that killed 16 people in Catalonia in August, Spain's energy and tourism minister Alvaro Nadal said on Thursday (Aug 31) after meeting with sector representatives in the city.

Growth in flights to Barcelona, one of Europe's most popular tourist city destinations, dipped a little after the attacks but was now rising again, he said.

"Very few days have passed and we're already seeing the recuperation," he said. "The initial shock is normal and always happens in these situations, but it has been much less than in comparable cases."

