PARIS (AFP) - Former United States President Barack Obama endorsed Mr Emmanuel Macron for the French presidency, praising the centrist frontrunner's "liberal values" in a video posted on Thursday (May 4) on the candidate's website.

Mr Macron has "stood up for liberal values (and) put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world," Mr Obama says in the video, adding: "He appeals to people's hopes and not their fears.