Baby girl dies after suffering cardiac arrest in British safari park

A two-month-old girl died after suffering a cardiac arrest while at a British safari park on Sunday (April 1).

Local media reports said that staff at the West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire, had rushed to the girl's aid before police and paramedics arrived at around 11am.

Visitors were evacuated from the park and the girl was flown via air ambulance to a hospital, where she later died, reported The Telegraph.

Several photos shared online showed emergency service crew at the scene.

The West Mercia Police told the BBC that the girl's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Inspector Gurjit Singh said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl at this tragic time. Police officers are offering them support.

"I would like to thank staff and visitors at the park for their support and understanding while emergency services attended to the girl.

"I would request the family's privacy be respected at this time."

Something going on at West Midlands Safari Park this morning, air ambulance, a couple of normal ambulances and police cars. Hope all OK. pic.twitter.com/qamiVC6RCE — Matt Morris (@Sadlybrokeboy) April 1, 2018

West Midland Safari had first tweeted on Sunday that staff were supporting emergency services, after a guest had been "taken ill onsite".

GUEST INFORMATION:



We are currently supporting the emergency services with a guest that has been taken ill onsite.



We'll provide more information when there are further updates.



Thank you for your understanding at this time. pic.twitter.com/KK2kNGxu7n — West Midland Safari (@WestMidSafari) April 1, 2018

The park issued an updated statement later, saying that staff had dealt with an incident where a baby had suffered a cardiac arrest.

There were many families visiting the theme park on Sunday, as it was the Bank Holidays and Easter break, The Telegraph said.

It added that the park, which first opened in 1973, was the first in Britain to have the African big five game animals.

The park has more than 165 species of exotic animals, including lions, cheetahs and meerkats.