Avalanche in French Alps leaves 3 dead

LYON (AFP) - A late-season avalanche killed two skiers and their guide in the French Alps near the Italian border Tuesday (May 9), local officials said.

The avalanche struck in the Albaron area, the mayor of nearby Bonneval-sur-Arc, Gabriel Blanc, told AFP.

"We know from a reliable source that there were only three" victims, Blanc added, after the local government said a search was continuing for more possible victims.

The three were headed towards the Greffier col, the mayor said. Authorities do not know what caused the avalanche, which slammed the skiers onto a rocky ridge.