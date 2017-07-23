Austrian falls to death on Mont Blanc

LYON (AFP) - An Austrian climber fell some 200 metres to his death Saturday (July 22) while descending Mont Blanc, Western Europe's highest mountain, rescuers said.

The 65-year-old man, who was not identified, slipped just before reaching the Gouter route and was killed instantly. His two climbing companions were brought down by rescuers.

Police have opened a probe into the death, which does not appear to be related to a rock-fall.

The mountain in 2014 saw one of its worst accidents in a decade when six French climbers plummeted to their deaths.