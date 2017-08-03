At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirement

LONDON • After a lifetime of public service by the side of his wife Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip finally retired yesterday at the age of 96.



The Duke of Edinburgh attended a parade of Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace, the last of 22,219 solo public engagements since the Queen ascended the throne in 1952.

He has attended countless more events with the Queen, now 91, offering his support and livening proceedings with a style of humour that often makes headlines but has eased many an awkward exchange.

The parade of Royal Marines honours his military background - the duke was a naval officer during World War II and was marked out for a glittering career, before he gave it up on becoming the royal consort, marrying the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

Over the past 65 years, he has carried out 637 visits abroad on his own, given almost 5,500 speeches, and was patron, president or a member of more than 780 organisations.

He has a keen interest in scientific and technological research, was an early champion of the conservation movement, and his youth scheme - the Duke of Edinburgh's Award - has extended across the world.

PRINCE PHILIP BY THE NUMBERS

22,219 The number of solo public engagements since the Queen ascended the throne in 1952. 637 The number of visits abroad on his own. 5,496 The number of speeches given. 785 The number of organisations of which he has been patron, president or a member. 14 The number of books written.

"He may miss the activity, because he's been the busiest royal. Every year, he and (his daughter) Princess Anne vie to see which of them does more," one of his biographers, Mr Gyles Brandreth, told BBC radio.

While Prince Philip's life had not turned out as expected, Mr Brandreth said the duke once told him: "I tried to make the best of it... I had to try to support the Queen as best I could, without getting in the way."

A palace spokesman said his individual programme of public events had come to an end, but "he may choose to attend engagements alongside the Queen from time to time".

The Queen once described her husband of almost 70 years as "my strength and stay".

Announcing his plans to retire in May, Prince Philip joked that he was the "world's most experienced plaque-unveiler".

The prince's sense of humour has got him into trouble in the past, making headlines for politically incorrect jokes.

But he uses it to break the ice, and many view it as a welcome contrast to the Queen's more formal reserve.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE