Airbnb limits rentals in central Paris to 120 nights a year

PARIS (AFP) - Homesharing giant Airbnb announced on Tuesday (Nov 14) that it will automatically cap rentals in central Paris to 120 nights a year, bringing it in line with the French capital's legal limit.

But Airbnb was quickly criticised for not imposing the new restriction - which will begin in January - across the entire city.

The measure will be applied in four central Parisian districts "which have faced the pressure of tourism and trade, as well as a particularly strong housing shortage over several decades," Airbnb said in a statement.

"It's unbelievable," Paris city hall official Ian Brossat told AFP.

"This means that Airbnb will not enforce the law" in the city's 16 other districts or arrondissements, he said.

Brossat accused the company of "making an announcement that violates the law as a gesture of good will," calling for it to apply the rental limit in the whole of Paris.

Paris is one of Airbnb's top markets, with some 65,000 sites listed. Another 35,000 are available from similar online platforms.

As a major tourist destination, Paris has slapped limits on the short-term rental of apartments and rooms as they compete with hotels, encourage property speculation and reduce the housing available to residents.

From Dec 1, anyone wanting to rent their Paris apartment on an online platform will have to get a registration number.

Airbnb was founded in 2008 and offers accommodation ranging from single bedrooms to entire homes in 65,000 cities in 191 countries