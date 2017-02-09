Activists protest against use of weed-killer in crops

Environmentalists protesting against the use of glyphosate herbicides in agriculture, with giant butterfly mock-ups in front of a major Berlin landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, yesterday. Glyphosate is suspected of being carcinogenic in humans.
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 09, 2017, with the headline 'Activists protest against use of weed-killer in crops'. Print Edition | Subscribe
