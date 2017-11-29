'Absolutely thrilled': The Duchess of Cambridge on royal engagement

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Duchess of Cambridge said on Tuesday (Nov 28) that she and husband Prince William were "absolutely thrilled at such exciting news" after the royal wedding announcement.

The Duchess told reporters "it's a really happy time for any couple".

She wished her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and new fiancee, US actor Meghan Markle, "all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

Catherine was visiting the Foundling Museum in London to learn more about its history and the way it continues to focus on its founding principles to use art and creativity as a means to support and engage children and vulnerable families.