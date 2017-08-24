8 missing after landslide in Switzerland

A view of the landslide and Bondo village in Graubuenden in south Switzerland on Aug 24, 2017.
An aerial view of the site of the massive landslide that hit Bondo village in south Switzerland on Aug 23, 2017.
A massive landslide hit Bondo village in south Switzerland on Aug 23, 2017.
An emergency worker watching the site of the massive landslide that hit Bondo village in south Switzerland on Aug 23, 2017.
A general view of the site of the massive landslide that hit Bondo village in south Switzerland on Aug 23, 2017.
The site of the landslide that hit Bondo village in south Switzerland on Aug 23, 2017.
The abortion point of the massive landslide that hit Bondo village in south Switzerland on Aug 23, 2017.
The abortion point of the massive landslide that hit Bondo village in south Switzerland on Aug 23, 2017.
GENEVA - Eight people are missing after a landslide in Switzerland, police said on Thursday (Aug 24).

The disaster took place in the Swiss village of Bondo, in Kanton Graubuenden, reported British newspaper The Sun.

Those missing include German, Austrian and Swiss citizens, the report said. The landslide also forced the evacuation of several small villages in south-eastern Switzerland.

"In the region of Val Bondasca, eight people who were there at the time of the landslide have not been found," the Graubuenden cantonal police was cited as saying in a statement.

The disaster happened only four days after six hikers were hit by falling rocks in a similar incident in the alpine nation.

This story is developing.

