8 missing after landslide in Switzerland

GENEVA - Eight people are missing after a landslide in Switzerland, police said on Thursday (Aug 24).

The disaster took place in the Swiss village of Bondo, in Kanton Graubuenden, reported British newspaper The Sun.

Those missing include German, Austrian and Swiss citizens, the report said. The landslide also forced the evacuation of several small villages in south-eastern Switzerland.

"In the region of Val Bondasca, eight people who were there at the time of the landslide have not been found," the Graubuenden cantonal police was cited as saying in a statement.

The disaster happened only four days after six hikers were hit by falling rocks in a similar incident in the alpine nation.

This story is developing.