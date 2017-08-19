34 nationalities among victims

BARCELONA • The authorities in Spain say victims of the Barcelona terror attack that killed 13 and injured more than 100 were of at least 34 nationalities, as desperate families of those still missing appealed for information about them online.

Countries the dead and injured were from included Venezuela, France, Australia, Ireland, Peru, Algeria, Portugal and the United States.

France appears to have the most number of people injured in the van attack. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said a total of 26 were wounded, including 11 seriously, while Interior Minister Gerard Collomb later said up to 17 were in critical condition.

One of two Italian victims was Mr Bruno Gulotta, 35, who worked in sales and marketing for computer company Tom's Hardware. He had been on holiday in Barcelona with his wife and their two young children.

Italian media reported that Mr Gulotta had been holding the hand of his five-year-old son Alessandro just before he was hit by the van. His wife Martina had seven-month- old daughter Aria in a baby carrier and managed to pull her son out of the way.

Mr Gulotta reportedly knelt down and shielded his family from the attack. The Daily Mail said that he was then crushed to death by the van.

Mrs Elke Vanbockrijck, 44, from Belgium, was reported to have been in the city on holiday with her husband and two sons, aged 11 and 14, when she was killed.

The Daily Mail said a three-year-old Spanish boy also died in the attack. He had been with his mother, grandmother, sister and an aunt who was injured trying to save him.

The paper reported that a seven-year-old named Julian Cadman, who was born in England but lives in Sydney, was missing.

It reported an aunt named Norma describing him as "lovely", "bubbly", and "sweet".

His father, Mr Andrew Cadman, was on his way from Sydney to Spain to help in the search for him, the Daily Mail said.

Three Australians were among the wounded, according to the Australian government.

Two people from Taiwan and one from Hongkong were also reported to have been injured.

• Additional information from Agence France-Presse