22 injured as nightclub floor in Spain collapses

Twenty-two people were injured, mostly with broken bones and bruises, after part of the floor of a nightclub on Spain's holiday island of Tenerife collapsed early yesterday, causing them to plunge into the basement, local officials said. Emergency services rushed to the nightclub in Adeje in south-western Tenerife at about 2.30am after receiving reports that roughly 4 sq m of its floor had given way, the regional government of Spain's Canary Islands said in a statement. "After the floor collapsed, the people who were inside fell to the basement from the height of approximately one floor," it said. Firefighters evacuated the nightclub, and the injured were taken to hospital, including two of them who were in serious condition. The injuries included fractured legs and ankle sprains. Two French nationals, a Belgian and a Romanian were among those hurt. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.