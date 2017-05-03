$2 million painting 'forgotten' in Paris taxi is returned

PARIS (AFP) - A painting worth €1.5 million (S$2.2 million) that a Paris art dealer left in a taxi's boot has been handed over by the cab's driver, the police said on Tuesday (May 2).

The dealer, who was not identified by the police, had filed a complaint for theft after he "forgot" about the work after hailing the cab to meet a collector last Thursday.

Unable to locate the taxi, he filed his complaint on Saturday.

"The taxi has been found, he brought back the painting," a police source said.

The artwork is by Argentina-born Italian sculptor and painter Lucio Fontana (1899 - 1968), entitled "Concetto spaziale" (Spatial concept), with an estimated value of €1.5 million, police said.

The work is one of a series of abstracts Fontana made featuring the piercing of the canvas to create an actual dimension of space and using light.

He became known for founding the spacialist movement, according to the Tate museum website.