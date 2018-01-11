Elvis Express rock and rolls to Australian town of Parkes

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - All aboard the Elvis Express.

Hundreds of die-hard, hip-shaking, wig-wearing fans rocking and rolling into Sydney's Central railway station on Thursday (January 11).

Their destination; some 220 miles west for the country town of Parkes, home to Australia's annual Elvis Festival.

"We grew up with Elvis in India. From a very little kid, we always use to gyrate and you know try to sing Elvis like - it's one for the money, two for the show and three get ready and go cat go, but don't you step on my blue suede shoes. Well that's a little rendition," Elvis impersonator Alfred Vaz said.

And there'll be plenty more of those.

In it's 26th year, the festival is expected to attract about 25,000 jumpsuited, guitar-wielding Elvis lovers to Parkes, more than doubling the town's population for four days.

"Well I mean it's a must for all Elvis fans. It's just one big party. Everyone there loves Elvis, why would you not come back here year after year," Elvis impersonator Kingsley Rock said.

For now, it's full steam ahead for the six hour journey with a steady stream of onboard entertainment.

A true sign the King is still very much setting souls on fire.