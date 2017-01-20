Dump Trump, say protestors around the world

MANILA/LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Thousands of people are converging in major cities around the world to protest the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 20).

In cities from Toronto to Sydney, Addis Ababa and Dublin, people are up in arms over his politics which critics say are divisive and dangerous.

Here's a round up of the latest demonstrations.

MANILA

Hundreds of Filipinos converged on the US embassy Friday to denounce Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration as president of the United States, accusing him of sexism, racism and xenophobia.

Chanting "Dump Trump", the protesters from leftist groups also expressed concerns that Trump was a threat to the millions of Filipino immigrants living in the United States.

"It is alarming to know that an accused sexual predator, a known racist, sexist, xenophobic man is assuming the presidency of the strongest capitalist country in the world," Joms Salvador, secretary-general of women's group Gabriela, told AFP.

"The decades of struggle of women across the world to fight for their rights is threatened by Trump's presidency."

The roughly 300 people who gathered near the US embassy in Manila held placards with the message "@realDonaldTrump hands off Filipino immigrants" and "Trump you're trash". They symbolically dumped photos of Trump in the rubbish bin.

Trump defeated the Democrat's candidate Hillary Clinton after a divisive campaign in which the real-estate billionaire vowed to deport millions of illegal migrants and faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

"We are very concerned about Filipino workers in the US dealing with a rise of racism. Some Filipinos there are getting paranoid about their personal safety and their job security," Salvador said.

LONDON

A banner reading "Build bridges not walls" was draped across London's Tower Bridge on Friday as part of a series of events across the world aimed at expressing displeasure at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Protesters on the iconic bridge held up pink letters reading "Act now!" soon after sunrise while others unfurled the banner over the railings and a speedboat with a black flag reading"build bridges not walls" raced down the River Thames.

Beside the British parliament, protesters draped banners saying "Migrants welcome here" and "Migration is older than language" over Westminster bridge. Other protests are planned in London and other British cities on Friday.

The protest in London was organised by the campaign group also called "Bridges not Walls", in reference to Trump's pledge to build a wall on the Mexican border. "We won't let the politics of hate peddled by the likes of Donald Trump take hold," Nona Hurkmans of Bridges not Walls said in a statement.

Trump opponents have been angered by his comments during the campaign about women, illegal immigrants and Muslims and his pledges to scrap the Obamacare health reform and build a wall on the Mexican border.

The Republican's supporters admire his experience in business, including as a real estate developer and reality television star, and view him as an outsider who will take a fresh approach to politics.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to "make America great again"and said on Twitter that he would fight very hard to make his presidency a great journey for the American people.

HONG KONG

A man chained himself to the gate of the United States consulate Friday afternoon in protest over Trump's inauguration.

Refusing to give his name or nationality but identifying himself as "Snufkin", the bearded man in his late 30s said Trump "represents everything bad in the world".

"Sometimes it feels like we are in 1933 or 1934 again," he told AFP, saying he was protesting because he wanted to be on the right side of history.

Police detained the man after releasing him from a bike lock around his neck and a chain around his torso which he had used to attach himself to the exterior gate of the consulate.