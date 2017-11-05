DPM Teo, Brunei Crown Prince visit riverfront park

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean with Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the YLP delegation, and participants from the Singapore-Brunei Youth Leadership Exchange Programme on Nov 5, 2017.
Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, and the YLP delegation at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas.
Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah with the YLP delegation and Bruneian Ministers and Deputy Ministers at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien.
Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah at the morning walk.
Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah signing the commemorative plaque at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas.
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - Brunei's Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean visited the Golden Jubilee Park on Sunday (Nov 5) morning.

DPM Teo is the first foreign dignitary to officially visit the iconic riverfront park, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

Crown Prince Billah and DPM Teo also signed a plaque to commemorate the 5th Young Leaders' Programme, said MFA. The programme is part of an annual exchange to deepen ties between younger leaders from both countries.

DPM Teo and his delegation of younger Singaporean leaders also visited the Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien Park to experience the weekend festivities of Brunei's car-free Sunday initiative, Bandarku Ceria, said MFA.

In a Facebook post, DPM Teo wrote: "The Young Leaders' Programme bringing our younger office holders together builds on the strong ties between successive generations of leaders, and brings our people closer together."

The delegation's visit ends on Sunday, and Singapore will host the sixth edition of the programme in 2018.

