Dancers light up Bucharest festival

High-tech dancers from Ukraine literally lit up the stage on Thursday during the opening of the Spotlight festival in Bucharest. Called Light Balance, they were the finalists of America's Got Talent contest last year, and currently one of the most popular dance groups. The Spotlight - Bucharest International Light Festival transforms Romania's capital into an open-air light art exhibition venue, and features more than 25 different light art installations and projections, according to the Nine O'Clock news website. Thursday was the start of the fourth edition of Spotlight. In addition to historical monuments and buildings, Spotlight extends this year's map of events to new locations in the city. The motto - United We Shine - is in celebration of 100 years since the unification of Romania.