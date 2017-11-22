Dakota Crescent replica in Johor Baru and other replicas of famous structures in foreign lands

Singaporean photographer Lim Weixiang was on a trip to Malaysia when he came across a housing estate that resembles Singapore's famous Dakota Crescent.

Like its twin, the one in Stulang Darat, Johor Baru, is complete with Dakota Crescent's iconic Old Dove playground and even boasts identical blocks with similar looking ventilation openings in the stairwells.

Here are some other popular lookalikes from around the world:

1. Eiffel Tower, US

The famous Parisian landmark stands out on the Las Vegas Strip, Nevada.

It is located on the grounds of the Paris Las Vegas, a hotel and casino resort whose theme is - no prizes for guessing - the City of Love, Paris in France.



PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/DELPH_IN_MTL



The Las Vegas Eiffel Tower, opened in September 1999, is half the size of its French cousin, rising to 164.6m in height.

2. Saint Peter's Basilica, Ivory Coast

While the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace is not an outright replica of its cousin in the Vatican City, it is clearly inspired by the latter.

Located in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast's administrative capital, the basilica with its dome and encircled plaza, was constructed between 1985 and 1989.

It is recognised as the largest church in the world by Guinness World Records, having overtaken Saint Peter's Basilica, with an area spanning 30,000 sq m and a height of 158m.

3. Colosseum, Macau



PHOTO: REUTERS



Visitors to Macau may feel like they have somehow teleported to Rome, Italy, when they see the replica of the majestic Colosseum.

It is located at the Macau Fisherman's Wharf, an integrated waterfront, hotel, convention, dining, retail and entertainment complex that took five years to build.

Designed as a concert venue, the Macau version of the Colosseum has 2,000 seats.

4. Statue of Liberty, Japan



ST PHOTO: FABIAN KOH



Originally meant as a temporary fixture for the French Year of Japan from 1998 to 1999, the statue has since remained on its pedestal.

Modelled after the famous New York icon, it is 12.25m tall and weighs about 8,165kg.

It stands in Odaiba, a large artificial island separated from central Tokyo by Tokyo Bay, overlooking the Rainbow Bridge in the distance.

5. Leaning Tower of Pisa, US



PHOTO: KEN LUND/FLICKR



Everyone knows of the famous tilting tower in Italy in which Galileo Galilei tested his theory of gravity, but there is an actual replica of the building across the Atlantic Ocean.

In Chicago, just 15 minutes from O'Hare International Airport, stands the Leaning Tower of Niles.

About half the size of the Italian original, it also does not tilt as much, and has been anchored in concrete to maintain a constant angle of tilt.

It was built in 1934 to hide water filtration tanks.

6. The White House, China

The White House, a picture of grandeur in Washington, DC, has a twin in - of all places - China.

The replica in Hangzhou was constructed by one of China's most successful theme park entrepreneurs Huang Qiaoling, for US$10 million (S$13.5 million).

It comes complete with a hall covered by portraits of American presidents and an Oval Office with the presidential seal on the carpet and a $60,000 baroque sofa.