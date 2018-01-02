Cities usher in 2018 without major incidents

From standing in freezing temperatures in New York, to watching a massive midnight laser show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa tower, revellers around the world ushered in 2018 without major security incidents.

The new year got off to a relatively peaceful start, with strict security in place in many major cities including Melbourne, London and New York.

In Sydney, one of the first major cities to celebrate the new year, rainbow fireworks sparkled off the Harbour Bridge in celebration of Australia's recent legalisation of same-sex marriage.

In Japan, people paraded in fox masks to attend the first prayer of the year at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo.

In the Philippines, revellers gathered - phones in hand - at Manila's Eastwood Mall to watch balloons and confetti rain down at midnight.

Big pots of tea were prepared for New Year's Eve festivities in Beijing.

In Hong Kong, the city staged a stunning fireworks display over its famous Victoria Harbour and thousands watched as "shooting stars" were fired from the rooftops of skyscrapers during a 10-minute musical spectacular.

Tourists donned party hats to watch fireworks in front of the famous Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.

In Jakarta, hundreds of couples got married at a mass wedding on New Year's Eve.

And in Dubai, hundreds of thousands watched as the 828m-tall Burj Khalifa was lit up with the green, white, black and red colours of the United Arab Emirates, with the lights forming a portrait of UAE founder Sheikh Zayed Sultan Al-Nahyan and the year "2018".

After Asia welcomed the new year, revellers in Europe switched to party mode.

People captured the moment with their phones as fireworks exploded over the Kremlin in Moscow.

In keeping with tradition, London's Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament rang in Britain's new year - the chimes having been turned back on specially for the celebrations as the famous clock tower is undergoing renovation.

Elsewhere in the country, in the village of Allendale - residents carried barrels of burning tar on their heads as part of a traditional New Year's Eve parade dating to 1858.

In Paris, hundreds of thousands of partygoers braved a storm warning and drizzle to line the Champs-Elysees avenue before a dazzling light show and a fireworks display lit up the Arc de Triomphe.

In New York's Times Square, the festivities kicked off with a traditional Chinese dragon dance and ended with an annual tradition - the dropping of a large luminous ball down a pole. In all, around two million people braved freezing temperatures of minus 12.7 deg C to celebrate on Times Square - on what was the second coldest New Year's Eve on record after 1917.

But there were some scares. At Terrigal Beach in New South Wales, Australia, a fireworks malfunction on New Year's Eve caused an explosion that sparked a fire on a display barge, injuring two and causing thousands to flee.

And in South Sulawesi in Indonesia, an unidentified man hurled explosives at a police station, injuring at least two policemen, reported news portal Detik.com.

In many cities, stricter security has been a key focus amid fears that crowds could be targets for terrorist attacks, following deadly vehicle assaults over the past two years in Barcelona, Nice and London.

Security measures taken in some cities included widespread road closures, anti-vehicle bollards and the deployment of police officers armed with semi-automatic rifles.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESS, XINHUA

