Celebrations worldwide amid tight security

NEW YORK • Nearly a million people packed into Times Square in New York amid tight security to usher in the new year.

When the traditional ball dropped at the Big Apple's iconic crossroads, revellers screamed with glee and couples kissed as fireworks lit up the sky and the voice of Frank Sinatra singing New York, New York rang out.

Out west, tens of thousands gathered at Grand Park in Los Angeles to enjoy live music and a 3D light show, as well as look at inflatable sculptures.

Following truck massacres in Berlin, Germany, last month and in Nice, France, in July, New York deployed about 7,000 police officers, and used dozens of garbage trucks to form a protective barrier to prevent similar attacks at the festivities.

Elsewhere, Sydney kicked off celebrations attended by about 1.5 million people with a spectacular fireworks display that lit up its harbour. And in Hong Kong, crowds flocked to the waterfront to watch fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour. In Tokyo, thousands packed the streets to release balloons into the air.

Celebrations swung into Europe with the night sky over Moscow's Red Square literally painted red by fireworks.

Around half a million people thronged Paris' famous Champs- Elysees, where they counted down to 2017 with a colourful display on the Arc de Triomphe.

In London, more than 100,000 people lined the banks of the River Thames to watch a 12-minute fireworks display set to music by David Bowie and Prince.

Revellers everywhere had to contend with reinforced security measures. There were about 2,000 extra officers in Sydney after a man was arrested for allegedly making online threats against the celebrations.

Following the deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market on Dec 19, the German capital beefed up security, deploying extra police officers, some armed with machine guns.

