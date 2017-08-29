Burger King launches digital currency WhopperCoin in Russia

Buy a burger, claim a virtual coin. Burger King has launched its own digital currency called WhopperCoin in Russia.

The cryptocurrency - a term for digital currencies like Bitcoin that operate independently of central banks - can be claimed when customers buy burgers at the fast food chain.

Every 1 ruble (S$0.02) spent on a Whopper burger will earn customers one WhopperCoin, the BBC reported on Tuesday (Aug 29). A Whopper burger can be redeemed for 1,700 WhopperCoins.

Crypto-cash start-up Waves announced the partnership in a statement on Aug 25, saying the coin will be used to reward customers for their purchases, and can be used to buy burgers when enough coins are collected.

A billion WhopperCoins have been supplied, and more can be issued if needed, Waves said.

As a blockchain token, WhopperCoins can be transferred and traded online. Customers can save their rewards, gift them to friends or sell them.

Burger King Russia plans to release an app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store next month.

There has been no word so far on whether the system will be rolled out to other countries.