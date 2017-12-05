Britain’s May ‘confident’ of positive Brexit conclusion

British prime minister Theresa May (left) and president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, before a meeting at the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec 4, 2017.
British prime minister Theresa May (left) and president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, before a meeting at the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec 4, 2017.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
26 min ago
Updated
9 min ago

BRUSSELS (AFP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday (Dec 4) that she was still “confident” of a positive outcome to Brexit talks this week, despite Britain and the EU failing to strike an accord in crunch talks in Brussels. 

“On a couple of issues some differences do remain that require further negotiation and consultation and those will continue, but we will reconvene before the end of the week, and I am also confident we will conclude this positively,” May told reporters after a meeting with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker. 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch