Brazil's native culture lives on

Brazil celebrates Indian Day every April 19 to honour the indigenous people - such as Txoutlaka (above) of the Fulni-o tribe.

It was started by Brazilian President Getulio Vargas in 1943 to mark the day South American indigenous leaders attended the First International Indigenous Congress in 1940.

There are over 200 indigenous tribes in Brazil, each with its own language and culture. There could still be as many as 67 uncontacted tribes living in the rainforest.

Many indigenous people take Indian Day to reflect on colonial times under the Portuguese, which saw the diminishing of their population.

Today, they still struggle, as their lands are lost to mining and the exploitation of natural resources.