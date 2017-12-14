Biodegradable dress shows support for climate pact

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE (REUTERS) - As world leaders gather in a Paris suburb for the One Planet Summit, one artist is showing her support by donning her latest creation.

Hong Kong-based artist and environmental activist Kong Ning calls this dress The Little Blue Man, and is meant to symbolise the 190 countries that adhere to the Paris climate agreement.

Says Kong Ning: "The dress is made of biodegradable material and I'll let it disintegrate naturally, because all the materials that we use come from nature and must return to nature."

While Kong's work is a visual symbolisation of the pact, nearby a group of protesters were more blunt about showing their discontent.

France announced a raft of 12 non-binding commitments at the summit organised to breathe life back into climate action after US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the climate accord.

But there was no headline promise likely to reassure developing nations on the sharp end of climate change, that they will be better able to cope.