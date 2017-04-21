Beautiful Science

Clinging jellyfish are known to cause severe sting reactions. The jellyfish are found along coastlines in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, particularly in waters near Vladivostok, Russia. For such fragile looking creatures, their stings pack a punch,
PHOTO: LUBOV PETROVA, PRIMORSKY AQUARIUM
Published
1 hour ago

Now, the first genetic study of the diversity of clinging jellyfish populations around the globe, led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in the United States, has discovered some surprising links among distant communities of the jellyfish and also revealed that there may be more than one species of the infamous stinger.

