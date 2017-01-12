Asia Briefs: Strong winds delay Japan's rocket launch

Strong winds delay Japan's rocket launch

TOKYO • Japan's space agency yesterday postponed the launch of a mini-rocket that will put a satellite into space because of strong winds, an agency spokesman said. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) had planned to launch the SS-520 rocket, which is about 10m long and 50cm in diameter, at its Uchinoura Space Centre in southern Japan early yesterday.

XINHUA

Myanmar sends special envoy to Bangladesh

DHAKA • A special envoy of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi was due to begin top-level talks in Bangladesh yesterday, as the United Nations said the Rohingya crisis has prompted 65,000 people to flee Myanmar for Bangladesh in the past three months.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kyaw Tin will make a three-day visit to the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, in a rare diplomatic foray to tackle the biggest challenge facing Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi's nine-month-old administration.

REUTERS

British reporter who broke news of WWII dies

HONG KONG • Veteran British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, has died.

She was 105.

Family friend Cathy Hilborn Feng confirmed that Hollingworth died on Tuesday in Hong Kong, which had been her home for more than 30 years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE