Asia Briefs: Police to probe blasphemy complaint

Police to probe blasphemy complaint

JAKARTA • Police chief General Tito Karnavian has said that he will investigate the alleged blasphemy committed by Ms Megawati Sukarnoputri, head of the Indonesian Democratic Party - Struggle (PDI-P).

"We will launch a preliminary investigation, to find out whether there was a crime or not," he said on Wednesday, according to news site Tempo. "If we can find the evidence, we will proceed with the investigation. Otherwise, we will stop it."

Bangladesh police break up protest

DHAKA • Clashes erupted in Bangladesh's capital yesterday as police fired tear gas at hundreds of campaigners protesting against a massive coal-fired power plant they say will destroy the world's largest mangrove forest. Campaigners have been protesting for the last three years against the under-construction plant which is 14 km north of Sundarbans forest, part of which is a Unesco world heritage site.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US to build, upgrade military bases

MANILA • The United States will upgrade and build facilities on Philippine military bases this year, Manila's defence minister said yesterday, bolstering an alliance strained by President Rodrigo Duterte's opposition to a US troops presence.The Pentagon gave the green light to start the work as part of an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement.

REUTERS

Indonesian family held over ISIS links

DENPASAR (Indonesia) • Indonesian police have detained a family of five, including three children, after they were deported from Turkey for allegedly seeking to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), an official said yesterday. The family were the latest Indonesians to be caught attempting to join the extremists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE