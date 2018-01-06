Asia Briefs: Indonesia beefing up cyber security unit

Indonesia beefing up cyber security unit

JAKARTA • Indonesia’s recently established cyber security agency will recruit hundreds of personnel in the coming months, its chief Djoko Setiadi, said yesterday.

The agency has been set up amid rising concern over online misinformation and hoaxes ahead of simultaneous local elections set to take place across the country later this year.

REUTERS

China cuts poverty by two-thirds

BEIJING • China has reduced poverty by more than two-thirds over the past five years, a senior poverty alleviation official said yesterday.

There were around 30 million Chinese living below the national poverty line at the end of last year, compared with 98.99 million in 2012.

XINHUA

US firm allowed to search for MH370

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia will allow the US-based exploration firm Ocean Infinity to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, an airline support group told families of the victims yesterday.

The flight, carrying 239 people, disappeared while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014. Australia, China and Malaysia ended a fruitless search for it in January last year.