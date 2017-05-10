Asia Briefs: Indian tycoon found guilty of contempt

Indian tycoon found guilty of contempt

NEW DELHI • Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya, who fled the country last year owing more than US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) in loans, was found guilty of contempt by the country's top court yesterday.

A consortium of banks and creditors had argued Mallya violated court orders by sending US$40 million to his children.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Work on UK nuclear power project starts

BEIJING • Construction is under way on the main part of a nuclear power project at Hinkley Point in Britain funded partly by Chinese investment.

When completed, it will provide 7 per cent of Britain's electricity, said Mr Tan Jiansheng, vice-president of China General Nuclear Power Corporation.

XINHUA

Fake cosmetics confiscated in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH • The Cambodian authorities have confiscated 68 tonnes of fake cosmetic products purported to be made in Japan and South Korea. The cosmetics included hair dyes and shampoo worth "millions of dollars".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE