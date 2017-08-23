Asia Briefs: China warns US over Taipei minister's trip

China warns US over Taipei minister's trip

BEIJING • China warned the United States yesterday against any military contacts with Taiwan ahead of brief visits by the self-ruled island's Defence Minister to the US on his way to and from Central American allies.

Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan would make brief transit stops in New York and Los Angeles on his Aug 23 to Sept 8 trip, and had nothing else on his agenda in the US, the ministry said.

Mr Feng is visiting Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

REUTERS

Jailed HK activist back in court

HONG KONG • With hair newly shaven in accordance with Hong Kong prison rules, jailed pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was in court again yesterday on more protest-related charges.

Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were sent to prison last Thursday for their leading role in the initial protest that sparked the months-long Umbrella Movement of 2014 - demonstrations and street blockades calling for democratic reforms.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Indonesian woman in jail for blasphemy

JAKARTA • An Indonesian housewife has been sentenced to 21/2 years in prison for insulting Islam, an official said yesterday, the latest conviction under the country's controversial blasphemy law.

Siti Aisyah, 47, was found guilty on Monday evening of spreading Islamic teachings that differed from local ulamas - religious leaders - and calling them liars for disagreeing with her.

Her conviction comes at a time of rising concerns about religious intolerance in a country traditionally regarded as a bastion of tolerant Islam.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE