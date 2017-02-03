Asia Briefs: Cambodia changing election-related law

Cambodia changing election-related law

PHNOM PENH • Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said yesterday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.

Opposition leader Sam Rainsy has been convicted of a series of defamation charges and has lived in exile in France since 2015 to avoid them. He rejects the charges as politically motivated. Cambodia holds local elections in June and a general election next year.

REUTERS

Malaysia nabs Red Shirt head for theft

KUALA LUMPUR • Mr Jamal Yunos, the Red Shirt leader described as the poster boy of the Malay right wing, was arrested yesterday by police for alleged trespass and theft at entertainment outlets.

The arrest took place at his home in Ampang. In December, Mr Jamal and his Red Shirt supporters carried out "raids" on suspected illegal vice dens.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Eight policemen in India killed in blast

NEW DELHI • At least eight policemen were killed and five others wounded after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a landmine blast in Odisha, India. Police said yesterday they suspect the landmine was triggered on Wednesday night by Maoist guerrillas.

XINHUA