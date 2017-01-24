Asia briefs: 3 arrested as Japanese police bust vice ring

3 arrested as Japanese police bust vice ring

TOKYO • Japanese police said yesterday that they have arrested three people in a sex trafficking case involving Cambodian women and discovered 10 Thai women who may also be victims of the same prostitution ring.

Two Japanese men and a Thai woman were taken into custody after allegedly forcing seven Cambodians, aged 20 to 36, into prostitution.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Korean ruling party to change name again

SEOUL • South Korea's ruling party is to change its name for the second time in five years, it said yesterday, as it seeks to dissociate itself from the corruption scandal surrounding impeached President Park Geun Hye.

The Saenuri Party will begin collecting public suggestions and change the party name as soon as possible, said party chairman In Myung Jin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indian petition to delay Budget rejected

NEW DELHI • India's Supreme Court yesterday rejected a petition to delay the annual federal Budget, which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is set to deliver on Feb 1, dismissing concerns about potential giveaways ahead of critical state polls. The petition had called for the Budget to be delayed until after a round of five regional elections.

REUTERS