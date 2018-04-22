Armenian PM walks out of talks with protest leader

YEREVAN (AFP, REUTERS ) - Armenia's prime minister and ex-president Serzh Sarkisian walked out of a televised meeting on Sunday (April 22) with anti-government protest leader Nikol Pashinyan shortly after it began, denouncing the opposition's "blackmail".

"I came here to discuss your resignation," Pashinyan, the leader of the opposition Civil Contract party, had told the prime minister in front of the cameras.

"This is not a dialogue, this is blackmail, I only can advise you to return to a legal framework... otherwise you will bear the responsibility," Sarkisian replied.

"You don't understand the situation in Armenia. The power is now in people's hands," said Pashinyan.

"A party that scored eight per cent in (parliamentary) elections can't speak on behalf of the people," Sarkisian said before walking out of the meeting room in Yerevan's Marriott hotel.

Pashinyan then vowed to "step up pressure" on Sarkisian to force him to resign.

Heeding a call from Pashinyan, protesters had held rallies over the last 10 days to denounce Sarkisian's shift to a premier's post after a decade serving as president of the landlocked South Caucasus nation of 2.9 million .

Parliament voted on Tuesday to allow Sarkisian, who served as president of the small ex-Soviet republic from 2008 until this month, to become premier, in a job switch his opponents say show he wants to continue to wield power.

Under a revised constitution approved by a referendum in 2015, the prime minister now has the most power in Armenia, while the presidency has become largely ceremonial.

Sarksyan's ally, Armen Sarkissian, was sworn in as president last week after being elected by parliament in March.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to central Yerevan's Republic Square on Saturday to protest against Sarkisian's rule.

Opposition supporters have criticised the 63-year-old leader over poverty, corruption and the influence of powerful oligarchs.

They blocked several streets in the centre and staged sit-ins. Police had detained about 200 activists on Friday.

After he was first elected in 2008, 10 people died and hundreds were injured in bloody clashes between police and supporters of the defeated opposition candidate.

Armenia seceded from the Soviet Union in 1991 but remains dependent on Russia for aid and investment. Many Armenians accuse the government of corruption and mishandling an economy that has struggled to overcome the legacy of central planning.