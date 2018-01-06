Apple to issue fix for devices at risk 'soon'

SAN FRANCISCO • Apple will release a patch for the Safari Web browser on its iPhones, iPads and Macs within days, it said on Thursday, after major chipmakers disclosed flaws that leave nearly every modern computing device vulnerable to hackers.

Browser makers Google, Microsoft and Mozilla's Firefox all confirmed that the patches they have in place now do not protect iOS users. With Safari and virtually all other popular browsers not patched, hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users may have no secure means of browsing the Web until Apple issues its patch.

Apple stressed there were no known instances of hackers taking advantage of the flaw to date.

On Wednesday, Google and other security researchers disclosed two major chip flaws, one called Meltdown affecting only Intel chips and one called Spectre affecting nearly all chips made in the last decade. The news sparked a sell-off in Intel's stock as investors tried to gauge the costs to the chipmaker.

In a statement on its website, Apple said all Mac and iOS devices were affected by both Meltdown and Spectre. But the most recent operating system updates for Mac computers, Apple TVs, iPhones and iPads protect users against the Meltdown attack, it added, and Meltdown does not affect the Apple Watch.

Macs and iOS devices are vulnerable to Spectre attacks through code that can run in Web browsers.

Soon after the chip flaws were disclosed on Wednesday, Google and Microsoft told users which of their products were affected. Google said its users of Android phones - more than 80 per cent of the global market - were protected if they had the latest security updates.

REUTERS