Annual fireworks display lights up Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland (REUTERS) - One of the world's greatest firework displays, the final flourish of the annual summer festival in Geneva, amazed an audience of thousands on Saturday (August 12).

The breath-taking show above Lake Geneva lasted for 50 minutes and featured a variety of sequences set to music.

Created 94 years ago, Les Fêtes de Genève, the Geneva Festival, is a 10-day event held annually in the early days of August and welcomes music concerts and shows, street performers and rides.

This is the most important touristic event in Switzerland with around 1.2 million people attending the festival every year.

This year, for the first time, the famous Geneva water jet was part of the show, which pleased many spectators.

Next year, the people of Geneva will vote to decide if the festival will be reduced to only one week.