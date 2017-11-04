Animals in space aiding biomedical researchers

Laika the dog was sent up to space in a satellite on Nov 3, 1957.
Laika the dog was sent up to space in a satellite on Nov 3, 1957.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
9 hours ago

PARIS/MOSCOW • "I asked her to forgive us and I even cried as I stroked her for the last time," said 90-year-old Russian biologist Adilya Kotovskaya, recalling the day she bid farewell to her charge, Laika.

The former street dog, whose name derives from the Russian word for "bark", was about to make history as the first living creature to orbit the Earth, blasting off on a one-way journey.

The Soviet Union sent Laika up to space in a satellite on Nov 3, 1957 - 60 years ago. It followed the first-ever Sputnik satellite launch earlier that year. The dog was able to survive for only a few hours, flying around the Earth nine times.

The hope was that Laika would stay alive for eight to 10 days, but instead, it died from overheating and dehydration after a few hours. The satellite carrying its remains burnt up in the atmosphere five months later, on April 14, 1958.

The first animals to go into space and return alive were a pair of dogs called Belka and Strelka, which blasted off in a rocket on Aug 19, 1960, and returned a day later. The success of that mission persuaded the Soviet authorities to go ahead with the highly risky first space trip by a human, cosmonaut Yury Gagarin, in April 1961.

Sixty years later, animals are still being sent into space, although chief scientist for the International Space Station programme Julie Robinson explained that these days, only large numbers of small animals are sent to accomplish biomedical research goals.

Rodents, fruit flies, fish are typically used, and rats are being considered for the future, Dr Robinson said. The experiments done with mice in space generally target areas to improve human health, such as treatments for osteoporosis and muscle loss. The results can be useful for developing treatments for bone loss on Earth or for other aspects of ageing, she added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 04, 2017, with the headline 'Animals in space aiding biomedical researchers'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands