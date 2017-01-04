Wildfire in Chile damages 100 homes

A wildfire has ravaged woods and burned 100 houses in the hilly Chilean port city of Valparaiso, forcing the authorities to evacuate hundreds of people.

At least 19 people were reported hurt after the fire broke out on Monday on the outskirts of the historic city, the government said, but there were no fatalities.

Thick grey smoke filled the streets in the Laguna Verde district where the blaze struck, and flames devoured green hillsides.

Hundreds of firefighters, along with water-dumping airplanes and helicopters, battled the blaze, officials said.

The flames damaged 100 of the 500 homes in the area, Deputy Interior Minister Mahmud Aleuy said.

Some 200 people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

The flames destroyed 50ha of woodland, the National Emergencies Office said in a statement.