What's Next: July 20, 2017

Venezuelan opposition calls for strike

Venezuela's opposition coalition has called for a nationwide strike today to kick off a "final offensive" aimed at forcing President Nicolas Maduro from office through early elections. Nearly 100 people have died in the country since April, when street protests against the President turned violent.

Conference on future of law profession

Lawyers in Singapore are gathering today and tomorrow to discuss the future of their profession, amid a transformation of the industry driven by forces such as globalisation, technology, evolving client expectations and competition from non-traditional service providers. The Future Lawyering Conference is organised by the Law Society, in its jubilee year.

Keppel, Ascott Reit results out today

Corporate earnings season is in full swing and investors will be looking at the numbers to paint a clearer picture of how the stock market is likely to move over the next few weeks.

Keppel Corp and Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) are among the listed companies releasing their results today.