What's Next: Aug 16, 2017

Nafta-revamp negotiations

The United States, Canada and Mexico begin negotiations on reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) today.

Canada laid down a tough line ahead of talks on modernising Nafta on Monday, suggesting it could walk away if the US pushed to remove a key dispute-settlement mechanism in the trade deal.

Forum on innovation

Questions on how innovation can help spur Singapore's future economic growth will be discussed today at a forum.

The event Leaders in Science, organised by A*Star, will feature panellists such as British innovation expert John O'Reilly and National University of Singapore president Tan Chorh Chuan.

Three key events for SMEs

Three major events for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will start today at the Suntec Convention Centre. The SME Expo will bring together SMEs for new business ideas and information sharing, while the Annual SME Conference is Singapore's longest-running bilingual SME business conference. The Infocomm Commerce Conference centres on technologies and business innovations for SMEs.