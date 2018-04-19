What's Next: April 19, 2018

New round of Nafta negotiations today

The top United States, Canadian and Mexican officials driving North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) renegotiations will meet in Washington today, as pressure for a quick deal mounts.

Although the US is eager to quickly wrap up negotiations to update the US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) Nafta, officials say several contentious issues must still be resolved.

President Halimah to visit ITE West

President Halimah Yacob will meet students from Singapore's three ITE colleges during a visit to ITE College West today.

During the visit, she will also be given a briefing on the institute's developments and key programmes.

Awards for innovative food products

The second edition of the Food Innovation Product Award – a competition that builds on the Singapore Food Manufacturers’ Association’s collaborations between the industry and institutes of higher learning – is back. The event will showcase innovative food products developed by students in partnership with food manufacturers. Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann will present the awards at a ceremony today.

