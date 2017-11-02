Missing US travel-blogger family found alive in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AFP) – An American family missing for three days in northern Brazil was found alive Wednesday (Nov 1), after a drama in which they were robbed while on a boat trip.

The public safety ministry in Para state released a photo showing Adam Harris Hateau, 39, his wife Emily, 37, and their two young daughters alongside a member of the police and others in the Furo Grande area where they went missing on Sunday.

Authorities did not immediately give details on how the Americans were located or rescued. The family recently lived in the southern resort and university city of Florianapolis.

They disappeared Sunday near the town of Breves in Para state, the public safety office statement said after assailants attacked their boat on the water. The family was making a boat trip from Belem to Macapa in the northeastern state.

Police earlier said they responded to a call that the vessel and its tow cart were located in Porto dos Dias, but neither the family nor the suspects were there.

The couple had been writing a travel blog since 2012, local media reported.

It was the second case in recent months of tourists disappearing in Brazil’s vast northern Amazon basin, a region of steamy jungles and endless tributaries. A British woman going down the Amazon by kayak was murdered in September