(Reuters) - An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Peru on Monday (July 17), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was initially measured by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at 6.3, was at a depth of 44 km (27 miles) and centred 194 km (120 miles) southeast of Puquio, Peru, the USGS said.

This story is developing.