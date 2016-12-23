Trump's choice of trade adviser bad news for China

The appointment by United States President-elect Donald Trump of author and China hawk Peter Navarro as a senior trade adviser confirms the incoming administration will take a hard line on trade, especially against China.

Dr Navarro, an economics professor who lectures at the University of California in Irvine, will head a newly created White House National Trade Council.

His formal title will be Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, putting him close to Mr Trump in the White House.

Dr Navarro has written several books, including Death By China in 2011. He is a vocal critic of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) which Mr Trump is set to scrap, going instead for bilateral deals that will yield more benefits to the US.

Death By China and a documentary film of the same name, enthusiastically endorsed by Mr Trump, are an account of the loss of the US manufacturing base to China.

Mr Trump has repeatedly suggested a 45 per cent tariff on imports from China - which analysts say will trigger a complaint from China to the World Trade Organisation (WTO). But he has also threatened to walk out of the WTO.

In an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times in July, Dr Navarro supported the idea of a 45 per cent tariff.

"China has been waging an undeclared trade war on the US since joining the (WTO) in 2001," he claimed.

"The casualties are obvious: More than 50,000 American factories shuttered," he wrote in the paper.

"Trump will impose countervailing tariffs not just on China, but (also) on any American trade partner that cheats on its trade deals using practices such as currency manipulation and illegal export subsidies."

In August, he told the paper in an interview: "Tariffs are not the end game. Tariffs are a negotiating tool."

A transition team statement called Dr Navarro "a visionary economist" who will "develop trade policies that shrink our trade deficit, expand our growth and help stop the exodus of jobs from our shores".

Dr Navarro has worked closely with Mr Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, Mr Wilbur Ross, a billionaire who invested in distressed steel companies.

"Navarro worked closely with Ross during the campaign... His designation - Director of Trade and Industry Policy - indicates it is going to be an interventionist policy, using trade to intervene to promote industrial policy objectives," Mr Jeffrey Schott, an expert on trade at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, told The Straits Times.

Mr Trump has yet to announce his choice of US Trade Representative.

However, he named Mr Carl Icahn, 80, a billionaire who has interests in oil refineries, as his Special Adviser on Regulatory Reform. The New Yorker, an early Trump supporter, has complained about renewable fuels standards, designed to boost biofuels but which cut into profits at his refineries.