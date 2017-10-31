Trains carrying hundreds crash in Costa Rica

SANTA ROSA DE SANTO DOMINGO (REUTERS) - Two trains carrying some 400 people in Costa Rica collided on Monday (Oct 30), with local media reporting scores of injuries amongst passengers.

According to reports, at least four people were seriously injured but many other were treated by medics at the scene for lighter injuries.

Stretchers were laid out on floors near the site of the train crash to treat those affected and in shock.

The crash took place on Monday at about 5.40pm in the Santa Rosa de Santo Domingo area, with many of the passengers returning home from work.

A rail official reported that human error could be to blame for the incident.