Toronto van incident: Witnesses describe horrific scenes

TORONTO - Witnesses described the horrific scenes after a man drove a white van onto the sidewalk along one of Toronto's main thoroughfares, spreading carnage and fear through the country's largest metropolis on Monday (April 23).

Nine people were killed and 16 were injured.

Witnesses said the van struck a man crossing Yonge Street before it jumped the curb near Mel Lastman Square and sped down the sidewalk at 40mph (64kph), leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, reported New York Times.

Images posted on social media appeared to show bodies lying on a broad, tree-lined sidewalk near a pedestrian plaza, and some of them appeared to have been covered with blankets.

John Flengas, acting EMS supervisor for Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center, which said it received seven victims from the scene, told CTV News on Monday that "multiple people were injured, multiple people were deceased."

Flengas described the scene of the episode as "pure carnage" and said there were "victims everywhere."

Reza Hashemi, who owns a video shop on Yonge Street, told the BBC he heard screaming on the other side of the road.

He said the white rental van had repeatedly mounted the pavement and run into people.

The driver was taken into custody after a dramatic confrontation with police that was captured on video.

"Shoot me in the head," he yelled before he was detained.

Meaghan Gray, a spokeswoman for Toronto police, said authorities received a report at 1.30pm (1.30am Tuesday Singapore time) that a white van had mounted the curb near Yonge Street. The driver was in custody roughly 90 minutes later, she said.

Peter Yuen, deputy chief of the Toronto police service, said "there were a lot of pedestrians out, a lot of witnesses out, enjoying the sunny afternoon" .

"I ask the city of Toronto to pray for our victims and to help the Toronto police service bring this matter to a successful conclusion."

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu, another police spokeswoman, said that authorities did not know "the cause or reason for the collision."

But Phil Gurksi, who worked for Canada's intelligence service for 14 years, said that although police had established no motive for the driver's actions, they appeared to have been intentional.

"What we know is that it was deliberate - this is not an accident," said Gurksi, who retired in 2015 and now runs Borealis Threat and Risk Consulting. "It's not a heart attack."