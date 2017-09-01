Storm Lidia hits Mexico's Baja peninsula with heavy rain, wind

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - Tropical Storm Lidia lashed the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula with heavy rain and high winds as it barrelled through the popular tourist resorts of Los Cabos on Thursday evening (Aug 31), authorities said.

Lidia is not projected to reach hurricane strength, but authorities in the state of Baja California Sur suspended classes and flights until conditions were deemed safe again.

Shelters in the state designed to accommodate hundreds of people were also opened, the state government said.

Lidia is expected to remain a tropical storm during the next day or so, though gradual weakening is forecast, the NHC said.

A hurricane watch was in effect for part of Baja California Sur, from Puerto Cortes to east of La Paz, and Lidia was expected to bring a dangerous storm surge to coasts. Rains could cause flash floods, the NHC warned.

Tropical storm warnings were also still in effect along much of the peninsula.